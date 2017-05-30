Mark’s Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

A weather disturbance combined with moisture will spread showers across New Mexico on Wednesday. The best chance for meaningful rain will be across the south and east. Here in the Albuquerque area scattered showers will be possible through the day with highs in the high 70’s. Slow drying will occur late in the work week and into the weekend. Along with the drying we will have warming temperatures. We may have our first 90° day by Saturday.

