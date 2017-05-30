A weather disturbance combined with moisture will spread showers across New Mexico on Wednesday. The best chance for meaningful rain will be across the south and east. Here in the Albuquerque area scattered showers will be possible through the day with highs in the high 70’s. Slow drying will occur late in the work week and into the weekend. Along with the drying we will have warming temperatures. We may have our first 90° day by Saturday.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round