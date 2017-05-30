Man found dead in northeast Albuquerque neighborhood identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood last week.

It happened Friday, May 26, in the 13000 block of Cedarbrook Ct NE. Police say officers were dispatched to the area around 6:20 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Matthew Severinghaus.

Police say Severinghaus was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made and police say there are no known suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a reward is available and those with information can remain anonymous.