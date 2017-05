ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in four robberies in less than an hour is expected in court Tuesday.

APD says Anthony Romero went on a crime spree earlier this month, allegedly robbing two men at an ATM, an Albertson’s, a Dion’s, and then a Smith’s.

Police suspect he’s behind other robberies in the past.

Right now Romero is being held on a no-bond hold.

Tuesday Romero faces a scheduled detention hearing to review that hold.