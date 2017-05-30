Local nonprofit aims to build hope and houses in the community

They may have a new look, but their mission is the same.

Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity is part of a nonprofit housing organization that helps to not only build homes but also hope in the community. The nonprofits retail improvement store, ReStore, sells donated building materials at greatly reduced prices. Through the income, Restore helps to build homes for low-income families.

Those wishing to help can drop off new or gently used items at 4900 Menaul Blvd NE Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on ReStore, visit the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity website.