Local museum gears up for summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local museum is hosting summer camps where kids can experience the wonders of science.

Week long summer camps at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History (NMNSH) have a variety of activities to thrill just about any student.

The “Science is Everywhere” day camps include themes such as “DIY Disasters,” “Movie Magic,” and much more.

The NMNSH will host the summer camps for children aged 6 to 15 years old, and take place between Tuesday, May 30 and Friday, August 11.

For more information on the summer camps or to register, visit the NMNSH website.