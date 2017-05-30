Local brewery envisions community gathering place

.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The word “pub” derives from “public house” and one local brew master is working to restore the community aspect to Albuquerque’s brewing culture.

Drafty Kilt Brewing Company is interested in elevating the brewpub experience by creating an environment where families feel welcome. With food pairings, activities for children, and more, the local suds maker is working to create a brewing space where the focus is on community gathering, rather than just drinking. Participating in ABQ Beer Week will allow Drafty Kilt the opportunity to share their culture by presenting food pairings with local purveyor, Illusion Food Truck.

For more information, the brewery or their involvement in Beer Week, visit the Drafty Kilt Brewing Co. website.