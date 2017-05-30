Lawmakers return to Santa Fe to continue special session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are back in Santa Fe Tuesday in what will likely be the last day of the special session.

On Friday, legislators sent the governor a budget and revenue package but she vetoed portions of it.

Both the House and the Senate reconvene in an hour from now.

Last week, lawmakers gave the Governor four bills to fix the state’s budget and generate revenue.

One restored funding to higher education, which Governor Martinez had vetoed after the regular session.

Another bill moved capital outlay to the general fund in a move Democrats saw as a compromise with Republicans and the Governor, which she approved.

The Democrats also sent her several tax increase proposals to shore up the state’s reserves, where she vetoed the tax hikes.

When KRQE News 13 spoke with the Democratic leaders last week, they alluded to attempt a veto override Tuesday if the Governor were to strike down their tax measures.

Whether or not that happens we will see Tuesday afternoon because lawmakers didn’t end the special last week it gives them that chance to attempt a veto override.

A successful override, given the number of Republicans and Democrats in each chamber, looks unlikely.

Over the holiday weekend, legislators chose not to receive their per-diems.

 

 

