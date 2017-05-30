Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Majority of us are waking up to quiet conditions… with only a few spotty thunderstorms in Chavez and Eddy County this morning. Scattered storms and showers are likely to redevelop this afternoon with scattered to widespread coverage. Afternoon temperatures will fall slightly below normal with highs topping out in the low 80s across the Rio Grande Valley.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll likely see the best coverage of storms and showers Wednesday afternoon with plenty of moisture to work with across the state. Widespread to statewide storms and showers are likely. Expect cool temperatures with most of us falling short of average for this time of year.

THURSDAY: Spotty to scattered storms will linger… with better coverage favoring eastern NM as drier air punches in from the west. Expect a mix of sun and clouds over the state with afternoon highs rebounding a few degrees from Wednesday.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Warmer and drier conditions can be expected statewide. Expect high temperatures to climb back to near (even above) average across the state.