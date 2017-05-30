John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

As a storm system sitting to the west slowly moves toward the state, moisture will continue to get pulled into New Mexico. This will help fire another round of showers and storms this afternoon. The high terrain is favored for the storms initially, but the coverage is expected to expand throughout the rest of the day.

The storm system crosses New Mexico Wednesday, giving the state the best shot at showers and storms for the week. As the storm system moves east of the state Thursday, there will be enough moisture left over to fire a few more showers, but drier air will begin to work into the western third of the state.

That drier air will continue to work in, limiting storm coverage Friday and over the weekend. With drier air in place, also expect temperatures to warm up for the start of June.