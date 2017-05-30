Helping Hands: What’s New at Re-Store

Giving a second life to gently used items and helping the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity, that’s the mission behind Re-Store.

GAHH’s retail outlet re-purposes everything from refrigerators, cabinetry, sinks, pretty much anything you can imagine for home improvement. All the proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity, which helps provide housing to low-income families in need.

Conversely, they take donations from homeowners that are upgrading or contractors that are refurbishing. If you can’t bring the goods to them, they’ll come to you.

The store has gone under new management and has upgraded the storefront with all-new appliances. For more information on the latest, head over to habitatabq.org/restore/.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living