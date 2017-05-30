Former inmate files lawsuit against county jail

By Published:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – A man claims he suffered permanent injuries after being deprived of medical care for months while detained at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The Daily Times reports Elbert Anderson filed the lawsuit May 16.

Court records state the suit is against several defendants, including the county jail, the San Juan County Commission and the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

According to Court documents, Anderson, who was incarcerated at the county jail from March to December 2015, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from defendants and attorney’s fees.

An arrest warrant was issued after he failed to check in with his parole officer shortly after undergoing surgery. Anderson was on probation after being convicted of an attempted child abuse felony charge and driving while under the influence.

