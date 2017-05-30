Feds: Suspect in Hatch officer’s death pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Hatch policeman has struck a plea deal in federal court that will send him to prison for the rest of his life.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jesse Denver Hanes of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to attempted carjacking and four other charges. He still faces a first-degree murder charge in New Mexico state court and an unrelated murder charge in Ohio.

Authorities say Hanes fatally shot Officer Jose Chavez during a traffic stop on August 12. Police say he fled the scene and tried to carjack two people at a rest stop. They say he then carjacked a man after shooting him in the leg.

Hanes is scheduled to go on trial in New Mexico in September. Chavez was a two-year veteran of the Hatch police force.