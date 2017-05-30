BCSO investigation shuts down southwest Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office gathered in a neighborhood near Atrisco Vista Boulevard.

Details are very limited at this time.

We know deputies have been there since 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Deputy units also blocking off a portion of Tierra West Drive.

BCSO’s mobile command unit was also on scene.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to BCSO about this investigation and are still waiting for any information as to what’s going on.

Another investigation has kept law enforcement busy.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday night officers were called out to a car accident on I-40 Eastbound at Rio Grande.

Albuquerque Police Department say the driver’s injuries did not appear to have happened in a car crash.

This investigation shut down the Eastbound lanes completely for a couple hours last night.

APD says this incident is related to another investigation by BCSO.

KRQE News 13 is also working to find out if there’s a connection between this and the investigation near Atrisco Vista.