BCSO investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a homicide investigation.

It started last night around 9:30 p.m. where deputies were dispatched to the neighborhood near Atrisco Vista Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say 57-year-old Joseph Garcia had gotten into an argument with his 20-year-old son Carlos Velasquez.

The video from just before midnight shows crime tape wrapped around various mobile homes.

Deputies say during the argument Carlos shot his father Joseph at least on time in the abdomen.

According to deputies, Joseph died from those injuries.

Deputies also say Carlos fled the scene in a vehicle prior to deputies arrival. The vehicle was located on I-40 near Rio Grande Boulevard.

Carlos was located inside the car, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There are no suspects outstanding at this time and next of kin has been notified.