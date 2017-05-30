BCSO investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a homicide investigation.

It started last night around 9:30 p.m. where deputies were dispatched to the neighborhood near Atrisco Vista Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say 57-year-old Joseph Garcia had gotten into an argument with his 20-year-old son Carlos Velasquez.

The video from just before midnight shows crime tape wrapped around various mobile homes.

Deputies say during the argument Carlos shot his father Joseph at least on time in the abdomen.

According to deputies, Joseph died from those injuries.

Deputies also say Carlos fled the scene in a vehicle prior to deputies arrival. The vehicle was located on I-40 near Rio Grande Boulevard.

Carlos was located inside the car, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There are no suspects outstanding at this time and next of kin has been notified.

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s