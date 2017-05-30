Autopsy: Sisters, children found on Santa Ana Pueblo died of hypothermia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The autopsy results of sisters Vanessa and Leticia George, along with their three children, have been released.

The two sisters and their children were found dead on the Santa Ana Pueblo in January after being reported missing.

Autopsy results show the women and children died of hypothermia.

Investigators found Vanessa’s Toyota Tundra in a ravine in the area where crews recovered the bodies.

Police had originally questioned Vanessa’s estranged boyfriend, Murphy Becenti, who reported seeing the family on the pueblo shorty before they went missing.

Police went to the family’s westside home and arrested Becenti for battery, for allegedly pushing Vanessa. Becenti was out of jail the next day.