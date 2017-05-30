All 6 Chipotle Albuquerque locations impacted by security breach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep an eye on your bank account if you ate at Chipotle in Albuquerque in late March.

All six Albuquerque locations were part of a credit card security breach.

The company says an investigation revealed malware designed to access payment data on credit cards was used between March 24 and April 18.

Information taken through the malware included card numbers, expiration dates, internal verification codes, as well as the cardholder’s name.

The malware has since been removed.

