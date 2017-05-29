Stretch of Cimarron River reopens for fishing

EAGLE NEST, N.M. (AP) – State wildlife managers say a stretch of the Cimarron River in northern New Mexico is open to fishing again following restoration work.

A 1.5 mile stretch of the river along N.M. Highway 64 east of Eagle Nest was closed in December 2016 after a tanker truck overturned and spilled about 1,100 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel into the river.

Despite the restoration work, Eric Frey of the state Game and Fish Department is cautioning anglers not to eat more than three meals of fish per month from the spill area.

The affected stretch of the river passed through the Colin Neblett Wildlife Area and Cimarron Canyon State Park.