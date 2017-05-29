Street racers continue to tear through southwest Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It seems like it just won’t stop, at least that’s what one Albuquerque resident is saying after street racers continue to tear through the street near her home.

Just two weeks ago, KRQE News 13 showed video of cars racing down the street near Unser and Tower. Then on Sunday night, the street racers were at it again.

“For about two hours there was about seven races on this street off 86th and Tower,” said Morgan.

Morgan lives right along Tower road, where the races took place. She didn’t want to show her face, but she wanted to make it clear she’s had enough.

That is why she pulled out her phone to show just how bad it really is, in hopes this will stop the races.

“The city and, nobody is doing anything about these racers. It’s only going to be time when somebody wrecks and they go into somebody’s backyard or they end up killing a kid at the park,” she said.

On top of not getting a response from the city, Morgan said she called the police three times, and no one came to help.

“Nobody ever showed up. They even called me to say that they were sorry they hadn’t sent an APD officer out,” she said.

Morgan said even though the police caught some of the people racing on Unser and Tower two weeks ago, she’s not surprised they came back this weekend, just a block over.

“I just think because they keep getting away with it, they’re going to continue racing down these streets,” she said.

The loud noises are getting on Morgan’s last nerve. She said all she wants to do is live in her home, in peace.

“It’s getting annoying. We can’t even sleep at night sometimes because they’re racing constantly. I don’t let my kids go in the backyard without me going back there. I’m scared to keep my dogs out there, it’s getting crazy,” she said.

She said she’s put in multiple requests for speed bumps on Tower road, but said the city hasn’t given her a response.

At the beginning of the month, an elderly woman was killed by suspected street racers on Coors and Gonzales. That crash left her husband with serious injuries.