Report: Tire blowout caused crash that killed New Mexico family, man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows a tire blowout caused the crash that killed a New Mexico family.

Jimmy and Melissa Crawford and their two young kids were traveling on U.S. 550 earlier this month when a large truck veered into their lane and hit them head-on, killing all of them.

The truck’s driver, 47-year-old Paul Ortega also died. The passengers of the truck admitted the men had been drinking, but a new crash report shows a tire blowout caused the driver to swerve into oncoming traffic.

When asked if a sober person would have been able to gain control of the vehicle in that situation– an expert told investigators “yes”. Deputies are still awaiting an autopsy report to determine whether Ortega was drunk.

The report also states, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s office, but prosecutors did not recommend charges.