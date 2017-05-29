Memorial Day events across the state honor the fallen veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Remembering those who didn’t make it home. New Mexicans are joining together to honor veterans on this Memorial Day.

In Albuquerque, a ceremony at the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial included a musical prelude and a keynote address from former senator, astronaut and scholar, Harrison “Jack” Schmitt.

In Santa Fe at the National Cemetery, a large crowd was on hand for a solemn ceremony in honor of fallen vets. Flags marked each gravesite to remember the fallen heroes buried there.

In Rio Rancho, several roads were shut down for a Memorial Day parade. Hundreds lined the route for the celebration, including some vets themselves.

Governor Susana Martinez attended a ceremony in Angel Fire at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial State Park.