May 29th Morning Rush: Scattered storms expected to fire up Monday afternoon

1. Monday is Memorial Day and there are many events scheduled around the state to honor those who gave their lives while serving our country. A ceremony is set to begin at nine at the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial. Mayor RJ Berry is scheduled to join special guest speakers. In Santa Fe there will be a parade of flags, opening remarks, a firing of volleys, bagpipe music, and a wreath laying starting at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rio Rancho is holding its annual parade which also at 10 a.m. It’ll end at Veterans Monument Park, with a ceremony.

2. A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly clear sky. We’ll start the day with a sky full of sunshine before clouds start to build around lunchtime. Spotty to scattered storms will fire up this afternoon into this evening.

3. The man who deputies say caused chaos in the East Mountains that ended with a business burned to the ground is locked up. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Marcio Lujan tried stealing from a restaurant, stole a car, refused to surrender to deputies then lit a fire. They say Lujan barricaded himself inside Exerplay, a playground equipment company, and tried to run once he was handcuffed. Deputies say Lujan has a history of arrests for drugs and DWI.

4. Lawmakers are expected to reconvene in Santa Fe to finish up the special session. On Friday, Governor Martinez approved parts of a new budget and revenue package legislators sent her. But she vetoed proposed tax increases that would shore up the state’s reserves. Lawmakers could try to pass more bills when they reconvene or try to override her vetoes.

5. What do you think? That’s what the new name holder of The Pit and University Stadium want to know. After signing a $10 million deal for 10 years with the University of New Mexico the owners of Dreamstyle Remodeling are actively collecting feedback on sign concepts.

The Morning’s Top Stories