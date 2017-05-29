Local non-profit saves lives of dogs and veterans by pairing them together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The non-profit group Paws and Stripes is saving lives together, two at a time.

Albuquerque non-profit Paws and Stripes is saving dogs from shelters, training them to be service dogs, and pairing them with Veterans suffering from PTSD, brain injuries, and other ailments — all for free.

Since there is no cost to the Veteran, the group continually hosts a variety of events to fund raise, as well as relying on donations to their website. Upcoming events include ‘Show Your Paws with Ink’, dog-training workshops, and the Celebration of Heroes Graduation event for Veterans and service dogs.

For more information on their mission to save shelter dogs, train them and then provide service dogs to Veterans…or to make a donation, visit the Paws and Stripes website.

