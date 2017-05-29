Kristen’s Memorial Day Forecast

MEMORIAL DAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly clear sky. We’ll start the day with a sky full of sunshine before clouds start to build around lunchtime. Spotty to scattered storms will fire up this afternoon into this evening – favoring areas in and around the mountains and surrounding lower elevations. Afternoon temperatures will be warm with most of us topping out in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

MIDWEEK: Moisture streaming in off the Gulf and Pacific will give way to widespread to statewide rain and thunderstorm chances. Development will initially favor the higher terrain before rolling into lower elevations. Afternoon temperatures will cool slightly – leaving most of us in the 60s, 70s and 80s (slightly below normal).

LATE WEEK: Drier air will punch in giving way to sunshine and warmer temperatures.