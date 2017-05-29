John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

It will be a nice, warm afternoon across New Mexico for Memorial Day. However, don’t be surprised if you see a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon. The high terrain is seeing a few of those showers at the noon hour and some of those storms will drift into the lower elevations.

We keep the shot at showers and storms around most of this week as a storm system sits to the west pulling moisture into the state. Wednesday looks to be the most active day before things slowly quiet down leading into next weekend.