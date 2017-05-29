“Groovy” Lando Vannata sees a title in his future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Lando Vannata who is 25, is one of the most exciting young prospects in the UFC at this moment. He brings an energy second to none and a unique skill set to the fight game. “I bring exciting fights every time, I am a crowd pleaser, and you know I put on a good show”, UFC Lightweight Lando Vannata said.

He holds a professional record of 9-2 and in the UFC Lando is 1-2, but in his debut, Lando did take on one of the weight class’s toughest fighters Tony Ferguson. Lando lost that bout by submission in the 2nd round, but Vannata did showcase his potential that he brings to the weight class.

That potential was shown in UFC 206 when Lando knocked out John Makdessi with a spinning back kick. “That kick I came out of the spin and I didn’t even know that it hit until I turned around and saw him falling down towards the ground. I was like alright cool, that is that, and it was one of the best feelings in the world man”, Vannata said. He believes a title shot will be possible after winning 3 or 4 more fights. He has to get in the win column again. “This last fight I took a loss, but I am bouncing back and continuing to climb and learning along the way. I feel like I will be champ in the next couple of years. You know right along the path that I am supposed to be going along,” Vannata said.

Lando has been a fan of the UFC since an early age, and his love for the sport had him drop everything and move to Albuquerque at the age of 18 to pursue his dream at a world title. “Just for Jackson Wink, I knew what I wanted to do and just went along that path”, said Lando.

He hopes to fight at least three times a year and at the moment he is remaining ready by living in the gym, but Lando does stay groovy. He has plenty of other hobbies to keep him busy. “I like to travel, I like to go backpacking, camping, ride my motorcycle around town, and I just picked up archery. I am actually going up to Colorado in two weeks to go shoot in a little competition with some buddies. So, yeah I am going to go compete. I will probably lose, but you know it will be fun”, said Lando.