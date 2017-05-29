Gallup veteran maintains ‘Most Patriotic Small Town’ title

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial Day is really special for the New Mexico town crowned as “The Most Patriotic Small Town in America”. Gallup won that honor in a national Rand McNally Contest and there is one particular Gallup veteran who gets most of the credit for that.

At the Gallup Comfort Suites, run by Air Force veteran Ken Riege, they take patriotism seriously. Riege converted his lobby into a sprawling veteran’s museum with military displays and memorabilia.

“And a lot of the displays that we have here at the Comfort Suites, they’ve been donated to us by other guests who have stayed here,” Riege said.

Some of the items on display include models of New Mexico ships, photos of Medal of Honor recipients and some somber reminders of the cost of America’s freedom.

Roy Hawthorne and his fellow Navajo Code Talkers are among those honored on the walls here. Hawthorne likes to stop in for a good cup of coffee and visit with all the young Navajo men who families sent to World War Two.

Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura is also a regular visitor here. Riege helps get Miyamura to his many public appearances. They travel across New Mexico and the country. Miyamura often sharing his perspective with school kids about how and why it is important to be an engaged, patriotic citizen.

“I felt it’s so important that we educate them to where they would become patriotic and citizens that will contribute to the welfare of our country,” Miyamura said.

A couple of years ago, Miyamura told Riege about a Rand McNally contest in search of America’s most patriotic town. Riege thought Gallup could win that and got folks to organize and document their patriotism and they won.

Folks here say it’s much more than those signs out on each end of town and the bragging they do about being the most patriotic. The big veteran’s park and memorial downtown is where those who served in all of America’s conflicts are honored and there’s the Veteran’s Day parade.

“I remember being in Gallup where the parade was just like a little parade but now I think we’re getting over 30-40 different floats,” Gretchen Herriman said.

Riege hopes like his efforts to help fellow vets, more private citizens will reach out to veterans they know or meet who may be in need.

After Gallup earned the annual title of Most Patriotic Small Town in America a couple of years ago, Rand McNally ended that contest.

As the last recipient, Gallup now gets to keep its title forever.