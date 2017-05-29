Fake article fools some New Mexicans



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just as much as everyone loves a good celebrity sighting, they also enjoy a good celebrity-fake-out and this time it even had the mayor of Albuquerque in on the hype.

When A-listers make a pit stop in New Mexico, it almost never stays a secret.

Take for example, last year when Morgan Freeman was in town for a movie shoot. He stopped and posed for a photo with two Albuquerque Police officers. Then, in January, Chris Hemsworth stopped to eat at an Alamogordo restaurant and took pictures with fans.

So it wasn’t strange when a website article claimed Jerry Seinfeld was in Albuquerque over the weekend. The article stated the comedian made an appearance on a radio show and paid homage to a couple of Albuquerque men who helped jump start his car on the side of the road as he was leaving town.

The article was apparently so believable, it had people like Steven Michael Quezada sharing it on Facebook. Even Mayor Richard Berry tweeted at Seinfeld saying, “Great story about the heart and soul of Albuquerque. You’re welcome back anytime.”

But some people weren’t fooled and responded to the mayor’s tweet, directing him to KPRK’s disclaimer page that informs readers it’s a “satirical and fantasy website.”

But even if it was a fake out, some people said they appreciate the website making Albuquerque look good.

“I wouldn’t put it past the people of Albuquerque to do such a kind gesture,” one person said.

“I do think Albuquerque does have that heart and soul that the mayor thinks we have,” another person said.