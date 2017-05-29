Butterflies: Beautiful pollinators who need our help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local Butterfly farm is on a mission to educate the public about the plight of the winged beauties.

Wings of Enchantment and Plant World will participate in the national Butterfly Education and Awareness Day (BEAD) on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at Plant World on 250 El Pueblo Rd NE to help promote the importance of planting for butterflies and other pollinators.

Visitors can make clay seed balls to take home, walk through a live butterfly display where they can see all stages of the life cycle and feed butterflies ($2/ person, cash only fee), learn what to plant to attract butterflies, and purchase milkweed plants. Life Cycle Kits, books and other trinkets will also be available for sale.

For more information on their mission to save the Monarch Butterfly, visit the Wings of Enchantment website.