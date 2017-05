ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Lobos exited this year’s Mountain West Tournament earlier than they wanted, but champions were still crowned on Sunday at Santa Ana Star Field. San Diego State claimed their 3th Tournament Title in 5 years beating Fresno State 5-3.

The Aztecs were trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the 8th, but after rallying SDSU would score 3 runs and take the 2017 Mountain West Tournament Title.