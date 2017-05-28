Memorial Day events around the Metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-If you’re looking for a way to honor American heroes this memorial day, there’s no shortage of events around the metro.
Rio Rancho’s annual parade kicks off at 10 a.m. followed by a remembrance event at the Veteran’s Monument Park.
In Albuquerque, Mayor Berry will join special guest speakers during a ceremony at the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial.
Also, a concert in Old Town Monday afternoon features a local group playing classic Glenn Miller-style big band music.
And live “toy soldiers” will be putting on a performance at Sunset Memorial Park.