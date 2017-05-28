Man arrested after SWAT situation leaves business burned to the ground

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say 38 year-old Marcio Lujan is the man who tried to steal from Burger Boy along North 14 in the East Mountains Saturday, causing hours-long chaos.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says Lujan tried to steal from the restaurant, but ran across the street with a weapon when confronted by staff and then stole a man’s car.

He drove the car to a nearby business, then holed himself inside the business.

For several hours, he refused to surrender to deputies after breaking into the Exerplay – a playground equipment company.

The SWAT situation closed down North 14 in both directions about three miles north of I-40.

When Lujan finally left the building, the Sheriff says Lujan told them a fire may have been set inside the building.

Not long after, the building went up in flames.

Deputies also say Lujan tried to run from them while in handcuffs but was quickly caught.

Lujan appeared in court Sunday morning, where the District Attorney’s Office said it plans to use the State’s new constitutional amendment on him that keeps violent offenders from bonding out of jail.

Lujan had visible injuries to his face in court and in his mugshot.

He’s been charged with a slew of crimes including arson, burglary, aggravated assault and car theft. Lujan has a history of arrests involving drugs and DWI.