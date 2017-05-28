Lawmakers to reconvene in Santa Fe to finish Special Session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers will reconvene in Santa Fe this week to finish up the Special Session.

On Friday, Governor Susana Martinez approved parts of a new budget and revenue package legislators sent her.

However, she vetoed proposed tax increases that would shore up the state’s reserves.

Lawmakers could have ended the Special Session as soon as they sent her the budget, but by not doing that, they now have the ability to attempt further action when they reconvene Tuesday. That means, they could try to pass more bills or try to override her vetoes.

“We are going to exercise every constitutional option that we have and I do think on Tuesday we’ll look at what the governor’s done and we’ll make a decision,” said Sen. Peter Wirth.

Democrats tried to override the Governor Martinez’s regular session vetoes at the start of the Special Session, but they couldn’t get the two thirds they needed in each chamber to do it.