Holly Holm feels confident heading into her June 17th bout

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Holly Holm is back and ready to headline the June 17th UFC Fight Night 111 card in Singapore. Holm is riding a 3 fight losing streak, but is ready to break the losing trend and get back into title talks.

This is a pivotal fight in her career and a win is a must. She feels confident heading into the cage with Bethe Correia, but she is not overlooking her at all. “She is just one of those that has a lot of grit and she is ready to bang and ready to throw. So, that makes her a tough opponent. She is definitely very tough and I am not taking it lightly at all, so I am ready for it”, said UFC Fighter Holly Holm.

Holm will also be returning to the Bantamweight division for this bout. “Yeah you know I am open to either one, 135 or 145 is fine with me. The goal is to always be working for the belt, so whether it be at 35 or 45, this is the next opportunity they gave me and I took it”, said Holm.

