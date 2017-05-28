Firefighters investigate a fire at southwest Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are investigating a Sunday morning house fire.

Crews say they arrived at the home on Secret Oasis Ave. near 106th street around 5:30 a.m.

The first fire department unit on scene saw smoke and flames coming from outside the home.

No injuries were reported as firefighteres say everyone inside the home safely evacuated.

AFD says the fire was contained to outside the home and the house suffered only minor damage.

Fire crews are investigating how the fire started.