Dreamstyle Remodeling seeking public help in choosing new concept for The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new name holder of The Pit and University Stadium want your help in what you could call “phase two,” or public input.

After signing a $10 million deal for 10 years with UNM, Dreamstyle Remodeling is now offering up some concepts for the public to choose from.

In addition, Dreamstyle said it plans to build a 15 foot high monument that honors the name “The Pit.”

There’s six concept packages to choose from. Submit your choice by visiting Dreamstyle Remodeling‘s website.