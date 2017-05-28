Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A cold front has cranked up the winds this morning here in Albuquerque. Winds are gust near 30 mph and these winds will continue for the early morning. These canyon winds last night and early this morning are ushering in moisture. This added moisture will spark a few thunderstorm later this afternoon. The storms will not be widespread, but a few spot storms will develop across the higher terrain. Any storms that develop today could be dry and gusty showers. Outside a few storms this afternoon, most of New Mexico will once again see mostly sunny skies and feel warm temperatures.

Scattered storms will increase in coverage tomorrow and these storms will develop across central along with eastern New Mexico by tomorrow afternoon. If you have outdoor plans on Monday just keep the rain gear nearby. It won’t be raining all the time but the chance will be there from mid-afternoon into the early evening.

A low pressure system then sets up to the west of New Mexico for the upcoming week. This position of the low will help draw in moisture for regular rounds of scattered storms continuing into the middle of the week. The added moisture will keep temperatures cooler than normal for most of the state.