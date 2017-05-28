APD: Burglary suspect held down by homeowner and son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a homeowner and his son held down a burglar until officers could arrest him.

It happened early Saturday morning at a home near 98th and I-40. APD says a homeowner and his son detained a man who broke into their home.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers got on scene, the man, 19-year-old Jeromi Martinez, managed to slip away, but ran into police. The homeowner said he caught Martinez in his bedroom, putting gold jewelry and valuables into his wife’s purse.

Martinez is already out of jail, released on his own recognizance.