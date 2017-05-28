Albuquerque man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen lacrosse gear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A victim’s smart thinking helped a local youth lacrosse team get their stolen equipment back.

Troy Fontenelle Jr. was arrested on Saturday for trying to sell roughly $1500 worth of lacrosse gear at Play It Again Sports on Menaul near Pennsylvania.

The manager of Play It Again Sports said he recently got a call from a coach of Albuquerque Youth Lacrosse, asking to keep a lookout for his team’s equipment that was stolen.

The manager called the police when Fontenelle came in.

According to a criminal complaint, Fontenelle admitted to police he knew the equipment was stolen. He was in court Sunday where the judge took a look at his background.

“The high number of arrests, we are also concerned of having two felonies that are currently indicted and pending,” said the judge.

Fontenelle needs $250 to get out of jail.