ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be the weekend of backyard barbecuing, but some New Mexicans are getting out for fun and relaxation at the Albuquerque Wine Fest.

The 17th annual event is underway this weekend at Balloon Fiesta Park, offering guests a chance to sample wine from more than two dozen wineries.

There’s also plenty of local food, art, and music. The festival continues until Monday from 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.