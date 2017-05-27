UNM Track and Field sends 4 athletes to the NCAA Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- For the 11th straight year, UNM Track and Field is sending four of its athletes to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The 2017 NCAA West Preliminary round wrapped up on Saturday, and on that day two athletes would punch their tickets to the Championships.

In the 1,500 Meter, Josh Kerr took first in his heat with a time of 4:00.07. Also on Saturday UNM Triple Jumper Sam Trigg placed 4th overall with a leap of 16.38 meters.

Two other Lobos punched their tickets on Friday including Alice Wright in the 10,000 meter, and Graham Thomas in the 3,000 Meter Steeplechase.

The 2017 NCAA Championships start up June 7 in Eugene, Oregon.