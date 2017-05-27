State Police remind drivers to ‘move over’ during the holiday weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As people flock to the roads for Memorial Day weekend trips, New Mexico State Police are on a mission to remind drivers of a state law that is often broken.

“If there’s another emergency vehicle that has somebody pulled over in the right lane, that you need to move over into the left lane,” said Officer Reuter.

However, not all drivers are doing that. State Police tweeted several videos that capture drivers breaking the State’s Move Over Law.

Officers say it happens all too often and has proven to be deadly. It’s why they’re pushing the #MoveOver17 hashtag on social media – to remind drivers over the holiday weekend what to do if they see any emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

According to the state law, drivers are required to move over one lane, if possible.

“In addition to the Move Over Law, if there’s no room to get over because of oncoming traffic, you could also slow down to a reasonable speed,” said Officer Reuter.

It’s for the safety of the drivers and police, first responders, and even tow trucks.

However, over and over, State Police watch drivers blow right by their marked units, despite the bright flashing lights.

Numerous videos on Twitter show just how bad the problem is. State Police say more than half of the time, it’s just because people don’t know about the law.

Those caught not following the Move Over Law could be fined $111.

The Move Over Law is enforced in all 50 states. For comparison, a fine for breaking the Move Over Law in Colorado starts at $170 and Texas drivers could pay up to $2000.