SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Santa Fe residents are being told to lock up their pets because of a loose snake.

Santa Fe police say a seven-foot long Dumeril’s Boa went missing from a home on Columbia Street near South Saint Francis.

If anyone sees it, police are asking them to call the city’s Animal Services Division.

The Dumeril’s Boa is known to be calm, but police are suggesting neighbors lock up their small dogs and cats until it’s found.