Roswell police searching for suspect after early morning shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Chavez County Crime Stoppers say 24-year-old Tyler Mazac is wanted for shooting another man.

This happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on North Maple Street in West Roswell.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital but then flown to another one.

His condition and name are unknown at this time.

Police say Mazac fled the scene and anyone with information on where he might be should call Roswell police.