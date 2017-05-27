Roswell police searching for suspect after early morning shooting

By Published: Updated:
Roswell Police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Chavez County Crime Stoppers say 24-year-old Tyler Mazac is wanted for shooting another man.

This happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on North Maple Street in West Roswell.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital but then flown to another one.

His condition and name are unknown at this time.

Police say Mazac fled the scene and anyone with information on where he might be should call Roswell police.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s