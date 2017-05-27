New Mexico lab’s future up in the air after recent fire

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A recent fire has put a national laboratory’s ability to operate safely into question.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board announced Friday that it will hold a hearing next month to discuss the future of the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

A fire broke mid-April at the lab in a section where the plutonium cores of nuclear weapons are produced. Lab officials said that the fire was put out quickly and caused minor injuries.

According to the report, the board and its president are unsure if the lab is fit to continue to operate and handle increasing quantities of plutonium in coming years. The board will have the chance to get the opinion of a number of experts at its June 7 hearing.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s