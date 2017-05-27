New Mexico girl raises money for children with Von Willebrand disease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico girl with a challenging medical condition took steps to help other kids like her Saturday.

Rhea Holliday has Von Willebrand disease which is a bleeding disorder.

Rhea’s goal Saturday was to raise $4,000 by walking a mile for the Sangre de Oro Foundation which helps kids with disorders like hers.

Her condition requires her to get daily blood infusions.

She knows what a painful and stressful procedure it can be so she is giving the money she raised to help send kids to a summer camp.

“The camp is for kids that have blood disorders and they do a lot of activities for the kids to have more fun,” Holliday said.

Saturday Rhea was able to raise a total of $45,000 during the walk.