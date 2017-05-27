Local actors dress as toy soldiers to honor heroes for Memorial Day

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local actors are gearing up for a solemn performance painted and dressed as toy soldiers.

This is happening Memorial Day at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque.

But Saturday, the “toy soldiers” offered a preview of what they’ll be doing Monday.

It’s the second year this has taken place and the soldiers are supposed to be a symbol for a holiday many people forget the meaning of.

This year the group will do special performances and visitors will get a look at military vehicles.

That event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

