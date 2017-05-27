Lobo Baseball hopes at a MW Tournament Title ended on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– UNM Baseball needed to win on Saturday against Fresno State to extend their hopes at a Mountain West Tournament Title. After only getting seven hits compared to 18 from Fresno State, the Bulldogs took out the Lobos 11-5.

It was a rough exit from the tournament, but also a rough end to the season. The injury-riddled Lobos could not finish things out in tournament play. They did finish out 2017 as regular season champions of the Mountain West.

UNM finished the season with an overall record of 30-27-1 and a Mountain West Record of 19-9-1.