Las Cruces using herd of goats to clear vegetation along dam

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Las Cruces officials say dozens of rented goats is having success in reducing brush and other vegetation along a nearly 3-mile-long dam in the southern New Mexico city.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the herd of goats started at one end of the dam about a year ago and have gradually moved toward the other end while enclosed by a movable fence.

Street and Traffic Operations Administrator Willie Roman says use of the goats is a safe way to clear the dam’s slanted surface.

The city embarked on the project because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspected the dam and advised that the amount of vegetation on the barrier be reduced.

Las Cruces previously used goats to clear weeds at a lake and at a flood-control drainage.