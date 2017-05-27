Jury convicts 2 suspected in death of an Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Two people suspected in the death of an Albuquerque woman have been convicted by a Valencia County jury.

Prosecutors say Shane Foster was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder with a firearms enhancement, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

They say Renee Foster was convicted of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Sentencing dates haven’t been set yet.

New Mexico State Police say they received information in December 2015 about 30-year-old Casimirio Ramirez, who was missing at the time.

Police executed search warrants at two Los Lunas residences and evidence gathered led to the recovery of Ramirez’s body from a shallow grave near the Rio Grande River in January 2016.

The Fosters were arrested and booked into jail. Their trial began last week.