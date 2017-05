ROSEWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The wings of the king have been sold.

Elvis Presley’s private jet sold at auction Saturday for $430,000 which is a fraction of what auctioneers expected.

Even though the aircraft needs some work, for instance, it doesn’t have any engines it was projected to fetch as much as $3 million.

The jet with its extravagant interior has been a tourist attraction in Roswell for decades.

There is no word on what the new owner plans to do with it.